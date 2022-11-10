MANKATO — Mankato East High School will present "Alice in Wonderland" this weekend, with performances set for Friday and Saturday.

Based on the English novel by Lewis Carroll, "Alice in Wonderland" follows a young girl named Alice who falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world of anthropomorphic creatures.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults.

