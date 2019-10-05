APPLE VALLEY — The Mankato East varsity debate team of Mikayla Stanley and Malachy Bloom finished 4-0 in a tournament Saturday at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.

Mankato West’s novice team of Carter McCabe and Ryan Berlin also finished the day with a 4-0 record. Novice speakers Vincent Benzmiller of West and Victor Mackey and Aiden Landgraff of East finished 3-1 for an honorable mention.

Next up for the debaters is a trip to Rochester Mayo High School on Oct. 12.

