APPLE VALLEY — The Mankato East varsity debate team of Mikayla Stanley and Malachy Bloom finished 4-0 in a tournament Saturday at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
Mankato West’s novice team of Carter McCabe and Ryan Berlin also finished the day with a 4-0 record. Novice speakers Vincent Benzmiller of West and Victor Mackey and Aiden Landgraff of East finished 3-1 for an honorable mention.
Next up for the debaters is a trip to Rochester Mayo High School on Oct. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.