The Mankato Brewery Easter Keg Hunt was almost over soon after it started.
While most of the other 30 teams of four were searching at Land of Memories and Sibley parks parks and elsewhere, Naomi Baker, Stacy Doust, Ingra Anderson and Allison Bluhm headed to Williams Nature Center after the first clue to the location of a hidden beer keg was released at 10 a.m. Saturday.
(Clue #1: Take in your surroundings. It’s about to be a wild ride, clear your mind and take a drive on 169. Be careful of those city lines, they may cause you to Trail behind.)
The four thought Williams — just off Highway 169 and just inside the Mankato city lines and with trails — could be the place the narrow, tall beer keg might be hidden.
They walked the loop trail and looked under the lookout platform at the nature center, seeing no keg.
When the second clue came in —” We’re the home of 10,000 lakes, what else fills our state? Hint: it flows northeast. Don’t let Memories take you the wrong way, there’s a Split somewhere along the way” — they drove to Sibley Park where the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers split to look around.
Many of the teams could be found in Sibley or Land of Memories parks after the second clue, walking trails near the river but finding nothing.
Then Clue 3 came in at 11 a.m.: “For this clue you’ll need your walking shoes. Follow the Trail loop and Look Out at the water below. Don’t move too fast or you’ll miss parts of our Glacier past.”
While many vehicles full of contestants headed to the lookout at Lookout Drive in North Mankato and ran up and down a nearby walking trail, the four women raced back to Williams Nature Center.
Pulling in the parking lot not far behind them was another team of men who realized the “look out” wasn’t Lookout Drive but instead the lookout at Williams that also looks over the river that was carved by glaciers.
“We walked to the lookout the first time we were there and walked right past where the keg was,” said Doust.
When they ran back to the lookout they more carefully scanned the path leading up to it and saw that just off the trail was the keg, painted dark brown and laying between some fallen logs that hid it well from a casual glance.
The team of Eagle Lake and North Mankato residents returned to the brewery with the empty keg. Brewery owner Tim Tupy posted on Facebook that the hunt was over and everyone could return to the brewery to meet the winners and learn where the keg had been hidden.
Tupy first hosted the Easter Keg Hunt in 2019, hiding a keg somewhere on public property within the borders of Mankato or North Mankato. That year he went out in the early morning darkness and hid the keg under the railroad bridge at the entrance of Sibley park.
“Then COVID hit so we didn’t have it again until this year. It’s a fun event and free,” Tupy said.
Clues were posted every 30 minutes on the brewery’s Facebook page.
“The clues have a little twist instead of being straight up simple. Each clue narrows it down a little more.” The winners of this year’s hunt found the keg a couple hours earlier than the winners of the first hunt.
The winners not only got bragging rights but a coupon book giving each of them a free pint of Mankato Brewery beer each month for the next year.
