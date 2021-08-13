EASTON — Joel Rauenhorst didn't realize the steeple atop his church was such a beacon for his small Faribault County community until it was gone.
A September 2018 storm toppled the steeple on Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Easton.
For over a century the lighted steeple had reached 215 feet into the sky and could been seen for miles around, including at the Raeunhorst farm outside of the town of about 200 residents.
“It was a landmark. It wasn't until it was gone that you really realized it,” said Raeunhorst, who is a member of the church council.
Soon the steeple will be restored to its original glory thanks to the persistence of Raeunhorst and other church leaders.
The frame of the replacement structure was hoisted into place this week. The steel shell, the cross and other finishing work will be completed in coming weeks. Final damage repairs to the church's interior also will be completed soon,
The church plans to hold a celebration after the work is done, likely in October. It will be open to the entire community.
“The community has really come together to help,” Rauenhorst said.
The storm and the steeple's collapse tore a gaping hole in the roof of the now 105-year-old building and caused damage to the interior sanctuary.
“It was like a bomb went off inside the church,” the rebuilding project leader said.
But miraculously only one of the smallest of the the church's many stained-glass windows was damaged.
A temporary roof was placed before winter. It was more than a year before a permanent roof was in place and the most pressing sanctuary repairs were completed.
In the meantime, the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church flock worshiped at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minnesota Lake.
Just as Our Lady of Mount Carmel was getting ready to open its doors, the pandemic struck and church services around the country were canceled or moved online.
The church finally reopened this spring, with the steeple and some interior finishing work yet to completed.
The steeple was supposed to be erected in April, but the contractor was delayed on another project.
“It has been a long haul,” Rauenhorst said.
Insurance has covered all of the restoration of damage caused by the storm.
The church did have some unplanned expenses for building maintenance needs discovered along the way, such as for updating electrical wiring. Donations and auction fundraisers were able to cover those costs, Rauenhorst said, and the church building soon will be in better condition than before the storm.
