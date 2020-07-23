MANKATO — Relying on volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic is a tough balancing act for ECHO Food Shelf.
The nonprofit needs people to donate their time. It also needs to limit how many people do so at a given time to ensure social distancing.
With safety protocols in place, volunteers are in high demand as the nonprofit readies for potential upticks in clients in the coming weeks.
“A lot of our volunteers were retired and fell under the category that was most likely to contract COVID,” said ECHO Manager Deisy De Leon Esqueda. “When they decided that they were not comfortable coming in, we supported them.”
As prudent as it is to limit risks during a pandemic, their absence is felt. Switching to curbside food distributions — where volunteers fill ready-to-go orders rather than clients coming in and picking out items — is just as much or more of a workload than usual.
The need could grow even bigger once the extra $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits meant to support people during the pandemic expire at the end of July. About 17.3 million Americans have been receiving the aid, which Congress might not renew until August at the earliest despite the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.
“We know the need is going to increase in August,” De Leon Esqueda said. “We’re thinking it’s probably going to take families about a month before it kicks in and they’ll need additional help.”
ECHO has been informing clients about another upcoming benefits deadline. Families with school children who qualify for the free and reduced-price meal program have until July 31 to apply for the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program or P-EBT.
Recipients will get a lump sum of $325 per child for food assistance. Minnesota is also providing an additional $100 in food aid in August as part of a summer P-EBT benefit.
Just as the benefits can make a difference for struggling families, a few volunteer hours here and there add up at ECHO. De Leon Esqueda estimated two to three hours is enough to help fill anywhere from six to 10 orders.
As for concerns about COVID, masks are required inside the building and the nonprofit limits how many volunteers can work in each section. Suzanne Lewis, a longtime volunteer who comes in daily, said it’s easy to stay a safe distance from others on site.
“We take all precautions,” she said. “We always have gloves on, we all have masks and we do extra sanitizing procedures.”
She started volunteering at ECHO after retiring from work seven years ago. One day she stopped by ECHO to drop off a donation and asked if they needed help.
As she now knows, the nonprofit always can use more help. She said she keeps coming back because she sees the need, isn’t a “sit-at-home person,” and doesn’t have any underlying health conditions.
Lewis, Mike Lawrence and Elli Fisher volunteered in ECHO’s back area Tuesday. They had plenty to do between bagging onions, peaches and plums.
“If it gets too boring, you can always sweep a floor, but that doesn’t happen back here very often,” Lewis said with a laugh.
Fellow volunteer Marlene Houg said what keeps her coming is the people at ECHO. After 15 years of volunteering, she still loves helping out alongside volunteers and staff one to two days per week.
“It’s a worthwhile and fun place,” she said.
People interested in volunteering can call ECHO at 507-345-7477 or email echofoodshelf@yahoo.com. To manage how many volunteers are on site, ECHO is asking people not to drop by to help without contacting them first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.