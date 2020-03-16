The numbers for 2019 have started to come in on the Mankato regional economy, and the trends aren’t surprising with manufacturing still being the overachiever as other parts of the economy are facing headwinds.
Agriculture remains at the forefront of those headwinds. Soybean prices remain down from July 2018 when China imposed retaliatory tariffs on soybeans.
While local soybean prices were $9.59 per bushel June 30, 2018, they recently clocked in at $8.24 in mid March. This comes even after the tentative trade agreement signed mid-January with China, which promised to start buying soybeans again.
Corn prices have been hammered by the reduction in demand for ethanol, which occurred due to Trump administration waivers that allowed oil refineries to refrain from buying as required by the Renewable Fuel Standard.
Corn prices were at $3.88 in June 2019 and have since gone to around $3.55, mid-March. Good news on the waiver front: a federal court recently found three waivers to be illegal. But it’s a case ethanol advocates and farm groups say will set precedent on limiting ethanol waivers and they hope to be back to previous levels dictated by the Renewable Fuel Standards.
Last year, as agriculture entered a multi-year decline, Mankato retail trade was flat or slightly lower. That’s a big indicator for the regional retail economy. When farmers don’t do well, Mankato retail is stymied.
Job trends
On the other hand, there’s been some solid growth in the Blue Earth County job scene. Blue Earth County employment in all industries grew by about 325 jobs in third quarter of 2019 compared to a year earlier. That’s a growth rate of 1 percent.
The average weekly wage for all industries over the same period grew 4.4 percent landing at an average weekly wage of $854.
Blue Earth County manufacturing also added about 270 jobs, for a growth rate of 6.7 percent. Wage growth was flat from year to year, landing at an average weekly wage for manufacturing of $1,149.
These are favorable trends. The higher paying jobs are growing faster than many other industries. We’ve seen this trend toward more manufacturing jobs for at least a year now.
This bodes well for the area economy and for those seeking jobs or working in manufacturing. More and more, we might do well to direct our high school and even college students to the manufacturing sector as it seems to be growing faster than other industries.
A similar trend showed in Nicollet County over the same time period. The Metropolitan Statistical Area that includes Mankato and North Mankato encompasses all of both counties.
In Nicollet County, jobs in all industries were flat from third quarter 2018 to third quarter 2019. The average weekly wage grew 5.4 percent landing at $853 per week. For manufacturing, job growth is up 3 percent, and the average weekly wage is up 9 percent to $976 per week.
Retail trade is another driver of the Mankato economy as the regional center nature of the area draws shoppers from outside of the area.
The story of Mankato retail trade is one of contraction. Employment in retail trade was down 4.5 percent in third quarter 2019 from a year earlier. That’s not surprising given the closing of big box retailers like Sears, Herberger’s, Gander Mountain, Gordmans and Lowe’s among many other smaller operations.
The good news for people who work in retail is wages are up 5.4 percent, to $522 per week, about half of the level of the average wage in manufacturing.
Medical
What about the medical industry? We hear how major medical providers are hiring, always looking for workers and pay relatively well. There seems to be a mixed bag here.
Ambulatory health care services employment (mainly medical care provided as outpatient services) has declined about 0.6 percent in 2019 second quarter from a year earlier. A healthy weekly wage at $1,255 has grown 2.2 percent.
Nursing and residential care facilities in Blue Earth County have higher employment than clinics at a total of 2,500 employees, who are paid an average wage of $550. We’ve heard about the low wages these folks make tending to the elderly and the sick, and how much in demand they are.
The numbers bear that out. Employment has grown 8.5 percent with wages growing 5.2 percent for nursing and residential care facilities.
So what story do the numbers tell? Manufacturing appears to be an engine driving growth in jobs and wages. Mankato’s retail transformation continues downward. Unemployment, however, still remains extremely low at 2 percent.
If the manufacturing sector can maintain its above average growth, the entire economy will have a strong foundation. If manufacturing falters and agriculture doesn’t come back, there could be clouds on the horizon.
Joe Spear is executive editor of Minnesota Valley Business. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
