More than four decades of hard work, love, and a little bit of well-timed luck is usually said to produce good things. In the case of Edenvale Plant Nursery, the combination was downright magic.
On Highway 22, a short drive south from Mankato brings the traveler to a red-sided country house with a wraparound porch, a white picket fence, and five acres brimful of every kind of plant, shrub, and tree imaginable, all tucked inside a protective grove of tall arborvitae. Pulling into the gravel parking lot, a visitor might understandably be surprised to learn that once upon a time in 1976, there was nothing in the lot but soybean plants.
“Our business didn’t start out with a bang,” said Betty Koberoski, who began Edenvale with her first husband, Jim.
“It was slow but progressive, kind of like the story of the hare and the turtle!”
Now the nursery’s tradition is being carried on by Tom Branhan, who with his wife Robin took over the business a few years ago.
When the Koberoskis first imagined starting a nursery in Minnesota, they weren’t even in the state. After their marriage, the couple spent 13 years working out of the California Bay Area. Each time they drove back to the North Star State for family reunions, they would spend a portion of the visit searching out a location for their dream business.
Jim’s parents, longtime nursery owners, were excited by their kids’ interest in beginning their own plant emporium. They joined the hunt for an available property and found the 5-acre field that would end up becoming Edenvale. In just one more year, Koberoski and her husband packed all their belongings in the biggest U-Haul they could find and made the drive from California to Minnesota for the last time.
“Oh my, the work!” Koberoski said of their first years in business. “I was outside every light hour of the day. At the end of the day, when the help would go home, even when we were open till 8 o’clock, I would stay out there until I couldn’t see anymore. There was so much deadheading and fertilizing and watering and all that kind of stuff that you just can’t do when you have people there.”
Other than the house, there was no building on the property and certainly no landscaping. The Koberoskis and their employees were responsible for every single nursery addition, from installing the picket fence to raising the sheds and greenhouses. Until they established a line of credit that would allow them to order from multiple vendors, the Edenvale team got all of their product from a wholesaler out of Madelia and planted nearly as much as they sold.
“We used to go pick up our stock for ourselves,” said Koberoski, who recalled the first years as being make-do-or-do-without. “I had a little card table in the corner of the office shed with a cigar box for my till.”
Koberoski became the head salesperson for the nursery, a role she never would have envisioned for herself.
“I didn’t know a thing about landscaping or shrubbery,” Koberoski laughed. “I didn’t know a dandelion from a potentilla, hardly.” Koberoski took classes at the Arboretum as well as instruction from her knowledgeable employees, and soon grew to love working with plants. Thanks in part to her newfound interest, Edenvale became known for carrying some of the most unique plants in the region.
“We prided ourselves in having some unusual plant material that was hardy for Minnesota that you didn’t just find in the box stores, like weeping white spruce,” Koberoski said. They often planted the stock they liked best, so that customers could see the possibilities.
It was important to both Betty and Jim that Edenvale be both a place to shop and a place to enjoy nature’s beauty. When they planted the huge arborvitae, they designed the rows so that secret pathways took shape as the shrubs stretched to the sky. Then, they planted hidden gardens inside the quiet, shady hideaways.
Koberoski’s husband Jim was responsible for much of the landscaping and what his wife called the “heavy-duty, behind-the-scenes” tasks. He had a natural sense for where specific plants would flourish, and how to landscape for the most beautiful effect possible.
“Jim’s side of the family were artists [and] I think Jim had some of that creativity,” Koberoski remembered. “He could just visualize things. I could always see it after it was done.”
Branhan takes over
In early 2016, the Koberoskis made the decision to sell Edenvale. To ease themselves out of their lifestyle, they began renting the nursery to Tom Branhan, who now manages the business.
“I had retired from a corporate job in the cities and decided I wanted something to do that I enjoyed, which is outdoor gardening and being outside,” Branhan said. “I really enjoy watching vegetables and flowers grow, how they open up.”
Branhan’s first experience with Edenvale was through buying plants from the Koberoski couple. When Branhan voiced his interest in the property once Betty and Jim decided to retire, the transition seemed natural. The gardening enthusiast worked for the couple throughout 2016 and then began leasing Edenvale from them towards the end of the year.
Besides the picturesque surroundings, Branhan’s favorite part about the Edenvale experience is unquestionably his staff.
“They’re good people — best employees there are,” Branhan said. “They all have a lot of experience. They really want people to grow plants well; they want to see them succeed. There’s no one who leaves here unhappy with our customer service.”
To leave his own mark on Edenvale’s history, Branhan plans to focus on recognition and advertising.
“This place has been here a long time but every day we still have people come in here who say ‘I didn’t know you were here!’” Branhan laughed.
Branhan’s wife Robin has taken over Edenvale’s social media page and focuses on raising awareness of all that the nursery has to offer. This year, the Branhans are especially proud of their hydrangea selection.
“Hydrangeas are really cool because they make beautiful flowers,” Branhan said, mentioning that the foliage comes in multiple different colors. One of his favorite varieties is known as the Pinky-Winky, whose flowers start out lime green, then turn white and pink.
“It’s like an ice cream cone type of flower,” said Branhan.
Like other stay-at-home activities, gardening has seen a recent surge in interest that occasionally makes it difficult to keep nursery shelves stocked, but Edenvale staff are confident in their ability to supply their customers and provide a picturesque shopping experience.
“It’s a beautiful place to see,” Branhan said. “We have fountains running and wide-open spaces with plenty of room to walk around for social distancing.”
Koberoski is happy that Branhan and his team plan to keep Edenvale a relaxing, rejuvenating space to celebrate gardening and to appreciate the outdoors.
“We just wanted it to be a place where people could unwind from the busyness of the world and get in touch with nature and the great Creator,” Koberoski said.
