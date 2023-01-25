NORTH MANKATO — Librarygoers will soon eat their words when the Edible Book Festival returns to North Mankato Taylor Library next month.
The competition, open to all ages, encourages participants to create food inspired by a book or author.
Entries for the Feb. 25 event can be anything edible, from cakes, pies, breads, casseroles and more.
Creators should keep in mind the food must be able to be on display for a couple of hours without being in the fridge, library Assistant Director Hallie Uhrich said.
Prizes will be awarded for people’s choice, punniest, most edible, best library staff and child prodigy categories.
People can sign up to compete by Feb. 23 using forms available at the library or online (click on the festival listing on the February calendar).
For those looking for inspiration, Uhrich said Pinterest is a good place to start.
The library also has photos from past competitions on their Facebook page.
“Somebody did ‘The Giving Tree’ and did something with cotton candy, and they went all out on it,” Uhrich said.
“One person did ‘Enemy Pie,’ so that’s a book that they make a pie for their enemy so it has a bunch of gross things in it. They did that, but like with gummy worms and other things that look gross but aren’t actually.”
This year’s Edible Book Festival is 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Observers are welcome and invited to taste creations from 2-3 p.m.
Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
