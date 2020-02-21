President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank Neel Kashkari has plenty of opinions and insights into the economy, but his current passion revolves around Minnesota’s nearly worst in the nation achievement gap in education.
I sat down with him Wednesday as he and former Supreme Court justice and Viking great Alan Page made their push for a constitutional amendment to the state’s education clause. They conducted a public meeting on the plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center that evening.
The changes they proposed would make a “quality education” a “fundamental right” for “all children.” Legal experts say this would go a long way toward putting pressure on the entire state, not just the Legislature, to do something about the achievement gap.
The constitutional amendment would have to pass by a simple majority in both houses to be put to the voters in November. The governor cannot veto the legislative vote.
Education Minnesota, the teachers union, opposes the amendment idea, seeing it as a back door to private school vouchers and an advantage for those parents who can hire lawyers. But the proposal is uniting an unusual coalition of diverse ethnic, occupational and public interest groups.
Attorney General Keith Ellison supports the proposal. But so does the conservative Minnesota Business Partnership. Former Republican candidate for Senate Mike McFadden supports it as does former DFL candidate for Senate Mike Ciresi. The Indian Affairs Council representing the tribes in Minnesota said it was 100 percent behind the proposal Tuesday night.
“We are getting support. It’s very interesting,” Kashkari said. He noted the POCI caucus (People of Color and Indigenous) in the Legislature is supporting the plan because members of their communities are those most affected by the achievement gap. Republicans in the House and Senate are supporting the plan and will sponsor bills, he said.
Teachers union arguments that the plan will lead to vouchers is “nonsensical,” he says. The language in the amendment mentions “public education” three times.
Worries that it will cut education funding also don’t fly with Kashkari. “The state would have no higher duty than supporting public education. How they think that that’s going to lead to cutting funding for education doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
Why use a constitutional amendment instead of pursuing legislation?
Kashkari answer is direct: “Our political system has failed the children of Minnesota.”
The divisions between Democrats and Republicans have resulted in only small changes in education, Kashkari said. The achievement gap has been around for nearly a decade and there has been little to no progress closing it. Kashkari sees the amendment as an “enforcement mechanism.”
Kashkari, who ran as a Republican for governor of California and lost, said when he came to Minnesota he was surprised at the severity of the achievement gap. Kashkari landed in Minnesota as Fed president at the appointment of the president. The Minneapolis Fed has done substantial research on the subject, and Kashkari approached Page to form the lobbying effort.
The coalition they have so far developed is impressive in its diversity and influence. Former Black Lives Matter, St. Paul, leader Rashad Turner is leading the lobbying charge with Ciresi and McFadden as part of the Our Children Minnesota coalition.
Others are not so enamored. Some education researchers claim the language on standards set by the state in the constitution would reduce public education improvement efforts to focus only on test scores. Others worry that it will actually create more segregation in Minnesota schools as court rulings take over legislative power in this area.
There’s a certain appeal to the idea of amending the constitution to “enforce” the requirement for an equal and quality education. The electorate has a high level of frustration with political parties that spend a lot of energy building election narratives and not a lot of time building coalitions.
And there’s a certain amount of appeal to punishing a legislative body, again both parties, for their insistence on politics before good policy.
Kashkari describes the effort to address the achievement gap with legal muster as “carrot and stick.” Maybe voters need to use the stick on the legislative body that seems unable, and worse, unwilling, to come together to solve the achievement gap.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
