Tone is important to Gov. Tim Walz.
He has a chance to set the tone of the debate in St. Paul, where the only divided government in the country somehow has been coming together when others only drift farther apart, and animosity boils.
Walz sat down Friday for an interview with me and Free Press Publisher Steve Jameson to lay out his plans for a successful session even in an election year where the rhetoric tends to be geared toward success in November instead of success in May.
And what can he point to show voters his “One Minnesota” plan is working for all Minnesotans?
He has optimism for a mega-sized bonding bill of near $2 billion. He presented the plan to the public in four installments, focusing on higher education, housing, water infrastructure and community projects.
There may be enough in these bills for the GOP to sign on and Walz notes it’s the first time he’s heard them say a bonding bill can be over $1 billion. Low interest rates and critical needs justify it.
He rejects the idea of using the $1.5 billion surplus to fund bonding, arguing no business would spend all its cash when it can borrow money at a very low rate.
“In business, if I can leverage $180 million at 1 percent loan to get $2 billion of investment that will return $5 billion, that’s where you go.”
He seems on course with Republicans as well to restoring some of the budget reserve, including the $491 million that was “borrowed” to put together a budget deal last year. The budget reserve was set last year based on economic data and fiscal planning, he said.
The budget reserve number is based on a 95 percent confidence level that if a recession hits, the state would not need to raise taxes or make cuts to programs.
“You’re not out anything by leaving something on the bottom line,” he said.
Another win this year looks to be agreement on housing infrastructure bonds of $200 million, the highest amount ever proposed, said Walz, noting the conservative Minnesota Chamber of Commerce supports the plan that would underwrite affordable and workplace housing.
In fact, a project that Mankato proposed last year for such housing funds might be in better shape this year because more money will be available.
He acknowledges the priorities of Republicans including their push for tax cuts on Social Security and tax conformity with federal tax code, but those are going to be tough sells. He agrees metro transit needs to be safer and homeless people who are using it for safety need a place to go.
He’s not ready to jump on board with the idea of changing the Minnesota Constitution to fortify the education clause that proponents believe would push education funding higher in Minnesota and be an enforcement mechanism to close the achievement gap. The proposal has bipartisan support and multi-racial support but is opposed by the teachers union, a group Walz supports.
Walz refers to the proposal as a “conversation starter” but has reservations about legal entanglements it might create, how it might be a roadblock to actually closing the achievement gap and language that doesn’t include the word “race.”
But he acknowledges “Minnesota is done admiring the problem ...There’s a lot of pent-up frustration.”
He said he hopes the plan can be a springboard to a discussion where something gets done or changed without an amendment, and he has doubts about where it has worked in other states. But in the liberal state of Washington where teachers unions back a similar plan, funding grew and the gap closed.
Walz said he supports the gun background checks and red flag laws passed by the House DFL on Thursday and said these proposals shouldn’t be controversial because they’ve been passed and shown to work even in Republican states like Florida.
He hopes Senate GOP Majority Leader Paul Gazelka sticks to his word that the Senate will give the bills a hearing and vote if they are passed separately by the House. He winces at the suggestion the GOP considers a public hearing in Hibbing as the “hearing” they were willing to give DFL proposals. DFLers called the hearings a political sideshow.
Asked how his “One Minnesota” strategy was working, he said his aim was to build coalitions around issues Republicans and Democrats could agree on including the bipartisan solution to fix the MNLARS auto-licensing system.
He continues to use the power of the office to bolster the “communication piece” of the strength of the state’s diversity, keeping an eye on things that can be agreed upon, and building trust through small victories.
This, he said, has resulted in “relatively low drama” an environment where “we get along pretty well.”
His job as governor, he said, is “a much better job” than the one he had as a congressman in Washington, D.C., because he has “a lot more ability to change the tone.”
That tone has garnered him a 56 percent approval rating, which he said may help Democrats take back the Senate majority in November.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at jspear@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6382. Follow on Twitter at @jfspear.
