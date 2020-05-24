Mankato’s premier brainpower industry might be facing a significant downsizing when it comes to Minnesota State University and others opening next fall.
The Minnesota State university system is reviewing plans for a 5, 10 or 20 percent reduction in enrollment next fall, according to Chancellor Devinder Malhotra, who met via Zoom with The Free Press editorial board recently.
The system has already taken a hit of $35 million to $40 million between March 1 and June 30 due to lost revenue from having to refund residential and dining services fees. Refunds account for about $18 million of the loss and the additional expense of putting classes online, hardware and software licenses accounts for the rest of the budget hit.
While Malhotra emphasized the plans for enrollment declines were not predictions but scenarios to consider, the budget impact of a 5 percent loss in enrollment would be $74 million for fiscal year 2021, and it would be close to $279 million with a 20 percent reduction.
Budget cuts would affect different universities in different ways. The local universities for the most part keep local tuition dollars. State funding is allocated based on a state formula updated two years ago.
Any cut to MSU funding would be a significant blow to the regional economy.
A study released earlier this year showed that MSU was the most substantial economic driver in its community among 30 campuses in the system. The report was compiled by Parker Philips, a national consulting firm.
MSU’s impact was $781 million and it created, directly and indirectly, more than 6,200 jobs. South Central College campuses in North Mankato and Faribault had an impact of $161 million and 1,410 jobs. The economic activity connected to the colleges boosted state and local tax revenue by $43.3 million for MSU and $9.4 million for SCC.
So taken together, the economic impact of both state colleges comes to almost $1 billion. A 5 percent or 20 percent hit to that would mean anywhere from $50 million to $200 million loss to the Mankato regional economy. No small change.
Mankato’s regional economy Gross Domestic Product is estimated to be about $5.5 billion, so a $200 million loss would be a cut of about 3.5 percent.
Malhotra, acknowledging the unprecedented times for higher education due to coronavirus, noted that priorities for the university system include helping students advance in their education and “keeping everyone healthy.”
And one thing he said will happen without doubt: Every one of the 30 colleges and universities will be open and ready to welcome students in the fall. COVID-19 conditions on the ground will dictate how the universities will adapt. It might be mostly in-person classes, a hybrid of in person and online or totally online.
In the two weeks the system had to move classes online after the stay-at-home order, campuses migrated 20,000 courses to remote delivery for spring, Malhotra says. That accounts for 95 percent of all courses. “By all accounts, it’s going very well,” he said.
The 5 percent of courses that require in-person training will be completed this spring.
A recent executive order by Gov. Tim Walz allows students to return to campus to finish some programs with in-person instruction, including MSU’s law enforcement program.
For the system, the enrollment in summer courses was trending down by 8 to 10 percent, but MSU’s summer enrollment was actually up by 7.4 percent compared to last summer. The uptick in MSU summer classes was related to students taking more credits, not necessarily more students in attendance, according to the system office.
But if social distancing rules remain in effect next fall, which seems likely, MSU classes might be structured to be part online and part in person. Sections may be added to have fewer students in a classroom.
But either way, the cost of delivery will go up, Malhotra says.
The annual $1.5 billion budget comes about half from the state and half from tuition. The system received about $93 million this year from the federal CARES stimulus funding.
And with the state now facing a budget deficit, more funding for any budget item will be a heavy lift.
Still Malhotra makes a case for funding increases for both operating and capital projects, including MSU’s Armstrong hall which is on a list of 15 top projects the system is asking the Legislature to fund.
The chancellor says Minnesota State System is a key economic engine of Minnesota’s economy.
The system is the largest education provider in the state at 350,000 students, making up about 60 percent of all undergraduate enrollment. He calls the system the most diverse with 63,000 students of color.
And the chancellor sees the system as an economic engine for all of Minnesota by providing 86 percent of all law enforcement degrees, two thirds of nursing degrees, 94 percent of two-year degrees and 52 percent of IT workers.
If you believe a recession is the time for government to adopt the Keynesian notion of “priming the pump” of the economy, higher education would be a good investment for Mankato and elsewhere.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at jspear@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6382. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
