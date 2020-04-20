Gov. Tim Walz appears to have a growing frustration with the ability, and indeed, willingness, of the state’s major health-care players to move quickly to provide the critical volume of COVID-19 tests needed to gradually reopen the state’s businesses.
Up until recently, he’s been diplomatic in describing how the state is working with the health-care providers to get the tests needed to get a handle on the scope of the problem in Minnesota. At the same time, he’s getting more and more pressure from Republicans and other interest groups to open the state up for business.
In his daily press conference Monday, he alluded to “territorial issues” the health care providers are haggling over to provide the 40,000 tests a week Walz said is needed.
“Ten days ago, I asked for a moonshot. This one needs to come,” he said forcefully in response to a reporter’s question pointing out the state provided fewer tests last week, not more. It’s at least the second or third time in the last few days he’s been asked, “What’s the holdup?”
The health department’s online metrics tracking shows the number of tests actually declined by about 15 percent comparing the last seven days to the seven days before that.
“I feel a sense of urgency,” Walz continued as he answered the testing question.
“We heard Sanford health did a drive-up. They did 97. That’s not enough.”
Walz said he hopes to get to up to the number of tests needed this week.
“I think we’re breaking down some of these barriers,” he said, again describing the health providers as “managing work orders.” He said they have questions of who’s paying, and there are apparently questions for the Legislature.
But Walz continued to put the responsibility on himself for getting it done.
“My anticipation is that this week there will be a significant change in (the testing numbers),” reiterating a “significant increase in that.”
At one point he urged people to “Ask the providers. We should agree testing is needed. I just want to see the testing.”
He argued that not a lot of states have been able to ramp up testing. “We need to be first.”
All of this comes in a backdrop of news from last week that the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic were able to provide all the testing the state needs.
So far, they’ve been mum on why it’s not happening.
A lot of Minnesotans want to know. It’s time to break up the gridlock or health care bureaucracy if that is what’s happening here.
Testing, as everyone agrees, is key to getting the economy back up and running at local, state and national levels.
Joe Spear is editor of The Free Press. Contact him at 344-6382 or jspear@mankatofreepress.com. Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
