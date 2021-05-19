MANKATO — Grants from the Educare Foundation are funding extras including robotics equipment, touchscreens, books and math games this year.
The nonprofit provides grants to Mankato Area Public Schools for programs and activities that enhance opportunities for students.
This school year Educare is giving over $63,000. The Mankato School Board accepted the gifts this week.
The organization gave nearly $23,000 in Ed Waltman Mini Grants, which are small grants of up to $1,000 distributed quarterly.
Larger Educator Initiative Grants totaling over $40,000 are going to three schools:
Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows middle schools are receiving $11,100 for robotics equipment for eighth-grade Project Lead the Way classes. The new equipment is needed as classes update to newer technology.
Dakota Meadows Middle School also is receiving $13,500 for portable touchscreens and document cameras for sixth-grade math classes. The screens will be used in small-group instruction and allow students to physically interact with math problems on the screen.
Jefferson Elementary is getting $13,700 for reading materials and $2,100 for math games.
The reading resources include books color coded by reading level that will be used both during the school day and for students to bring home. Students also will be able to access an online reading platform. The classroom sets of math games will teach state standards.
Educare is holding an auction fundraiser Friday through Sunday. Items donated by school parent-teacher organizations will be auctioned at www.facebook.com/EducareMN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.