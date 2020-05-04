MANKATO — A greenhouse, roller skates and virtual reality equipment are coming to Mankato Area Public Schools thanks to grants from the Educare Foundation.
The nonprofit presented three grants totaling $76,000 to the Mankato Area School Board Monday.
A grant of over $31,000 will buy cellphones, headsets and other virtual reality equipment and software for all of the district’s secondary schools. With the Google Expeditions platform, students will experience immersive virtual settings.
“It brings the world into the classroom,” said Jeff Grace, chairman of the Educare grants committee.
A $30,000 gift will help build a greenhouse at East High School. The 48-by-60-foot greenhouse will be used as part of the agriculture, food and natural resources elective program that was reintroduced this school year.
Additional private donations and in-kind contributions will be sought for start-up costs not covered by Educare’s contribution.
A $15,000 grant will purchase roller skates and safety equipment for the elementary schools to share. Roller skating units will become part of the elementary physical education curriculum.
The grants committee was excited by the large number of students who will benefit from this donation, Grace said.
Educare provides annual awards to support “programs and activities that enhance educational opportunities for all students.” Since 1995 it has awarded $1.1 million in large grants.
The foundation also awards up to $24,000 each year in “mini grants” of up to $1,000 per teacher.
