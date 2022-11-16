MANKATO — Minnesota Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller has chosen not to seek reappointment in Gov. Tim Walz's second term.
Others on the governor's cabinet not continuing in the next term are Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic; Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington; and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips.
Mueller, of Mankato, was first appointed to the position in 2021.
During her time in the position, the former Mankato Area Public Schools employee built systems alongside school leaders to create continuity of learning during the pandemic. She also worked to provide COVID-19 testing for schools and vaccinations for educators.
Mueller also created the Due North Education Plan, which aimed to help students catch up on learning and close the opportunity gap.
Mueller started her career in the Mankato district as a social studies teacher and has served as the Minnesota Department of Education’s senior director of teaching and learning, assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner.
Mueller spent more than 20 years in the Mankato district, where she was the director of teaching and learning before she was appointed commissioner. Walz was a former teacher at West High School and his wife, Gwen, was a former administrator in the district.
There is no plan for Mueller to return to Mankato Area Public Schools, the district said in an email to The Free Press.
Malcolm was first appointed as the state's health commissioner from 1999 by former Gov. Jesse Ventura. Then in 2018, former Gov. Mark Dayton called on Malcolm to fill a vacancy by Ed Ehlinger resignation over criticism of a backlog of elder abuse complaints. Malcolm stayed on when Walz took over in 2019.
Despite Republican criticism about the Walz administration's handling of the coronavirus, the governor said Malcolm helped Minnesota lead the nation with COVID vaccine and testing policies. Malcolm also led an effort to modernize and expand the system for overseeing long-term care facilities, Walz said.
“I think that she will go down as one of the greatest commissioners of health in the state’s history," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
Walz said he's grateful to cabinet members for their years of service to the state.
