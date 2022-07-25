NORTH MANKATO — The pigeon didn't drive the bookmobile to the event, but his story drove home the point of how to turn kids into better readers.
Minnesota Education Commissioner Heather Mueller’s visit Monday brought together dozens of kids in Mankato Area Public School's child care program to engage in a reading of "Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!"
Mueller's stop, along with the North Mankato Taylor Library Bookmobile, at Bridges School for ACES story time highlighted the importance of summertime reading.
Mueller said reading continuity over the summer helps kids retain what they learn during the school year.
“The more our students have access to books and literature in their reach and in their grasp, the more access they then have to expand their vocabulary, to practice the skills that they have been learning in school, to build those foundational reading components that really help not only as they are learning how to read, but then in the future as they are learning to acquire that information,” Mueller said.
The commissioner said the activity also highlighted the benefits of schools and libraries working together.
“In our communities, the partnerships between schools and their libraries are incredibly important in order to provide access, to provide opportunities for students and children across our state.”
She said the partnership also gives students who might not have access to reading materials over the summer a chance to continue learning.
“If you happen to be in a home that does not have a lot of books necessarily in your home, the library is a great place to be able to get that access,” Mueller said.
Summer Site Supervisor Morgan Kingsley said it’s important for kids to continue reading during the summer to keep them from dropping reading levels.
“Then they essentially go backwards in their reading. It’s tough for the teachers, then, during the school year to have to start way at the grade level below and then try to work them up to the next grade level,” she said.
Bookmobile librarian Amy Hunt recommends that kids read as often as they can to get the most benefit out of summer reading.
“I think daily. At the very minimum, during the week, maybe play on the weekends, but I think five days a week,” she said.
Hunt added that repetition is good for retention.
“Just for my kids at home, too, if they learn something at the end of the year and don’t revisit it throughout the summer, it’s gone,” she said. “A lot of really great series that they’re reading over the school year have new books that come out during the summer, so they get excited about keeping up with their favorite characters.”
