While a rainy day drove the 51st annual Mahkato Wacipi’s Education Day indoors to Mankato district’s middle schools, Prairie Winds sixth graders Jamal Elsadik and Amelia Poole still said they learned plenty on Friday.
“We need to know about the history of the land we’re on and what the first people here did and how it came to be,” Poole said.
The annual Education Day aims to teach Mankato district sixth graders Minnesota and Dakota history, including the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War.
While kids usually go to Land of Memories Park, this year leaders brought the learning to them at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds.
Kids in both the morning and afternoon sessions rotated between different learning stations that explored topics such as native drumming, native artwork and beading, symbols from the cultures and language.
Joe Whitehawk, who is Dakota and was at one of the stations, presented different birds of Minnesota. He said Education Day is important because it gives kids the chance to explore their minds, see different things and learn about the Dakota culture.
“We just want to make a clarification that a lot of history is not the way it was written,” he said.
Chelsea Anderson-Ball, assistant principal at Prairie Winds, said kids prepare for Education Day before it arrives.
“Part of the prep work for students to be a part of this today is to have a lesson on the native history in this area. So students have a little bit of background to the words that they’re going to hear, the tribes that they’re going to hear about before they would either go to Land of Memories Park or have them come here.”
She added that it’s important for students to respect the land they live on and learn that it’s sacred for a culture they might not be familiar with.
“What I love about students participating in (Education Day) is that for a good number of our students, they would never even know that this is happening in our community. Unless they’re involved in those events and our native culture in this area, I think this would come and go without them even knowing,” she said.
“That our land has history and the people that were here and occupied this land and continued it still have roots here is really, really important.”
While kids didn’t go to Land of Memories for Education Day this year, they received a bracelet to be able to attend other activities during the wacipi or powwow that goes on Friday night as well as Saturday and Sunday.
