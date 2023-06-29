MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools will receive an additional $2.4 million in revenue for the next school year thanks to the education finance bill lawmakers passed this session, the district’s Director of Business Services Amanda Heilman said.
It’s one of several bills that go into effect Saturday.
“We know that there has been a significant gap between inflation and the state investment in education in the past, so this is a huge move forward,” Heilman said.
The bill allocates about $2.2 billion in new K-12 spending and includes a funding formula increase by 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 2% in fiscal year 2025 and takes inflation into account for future increases.
Money from the bill helps fund staff and operational expenses related to transportation, supplies and more.
The bill also includes special education cross-subsidy aid, or state money that goes toward helping school districts fund special education so they don’t have to take from their own general funds.
Under the bill, cross-subsidy aid will be 44% for fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026 and 50% for fiscal year 2027 and later.
Heilman said this year, that will equate to $3.2 million from the state to help the district.
She said the extra money coming from the Legislature will help the district build back their savings after having to use part of that money to recover from the pandemic.
The reduction from their savings was one reason for the district’s recent $9.2 million budget adjustment.
“Essentially, that $9 million reduction we’re making is setting us back in gear. We’re hoping to build that foundation. So this extra additional money that’s coming in from the Legislature is just really helping us continue to build back our fund balance,” she said.
Free meals
Free meals for kids also go into effect July 1, but kids won’t see the impact until September, Director of Nutrition Services Darcy Stueber said.
That’s because right now, the district is under its free summer program.
The bill ensures students get a free breakfast and a free lunch.
The cost of these meals will be covered by a combination of state and federal funds.
Nearly $450 million in state aid is appropriated for the 2024-25 biennium, according to a Minnesota House of Representatives news release.
While meals will be free, the district still has $89,000 of accrued meal debt.
Stueber said the district will still try to collect the remaining money from families.
“For accrued debt, we have notified families previously if they had a negative lunch balance. We’ll send them another round of letters letting them know that they still owe lunch money and then we will take procedures based off of our policy to try and collect. If we’re not able to get money collected, then at some point we will turn it over to collections,” she said.
Cannabis
Minnesota is the 23rd state to enact legislation legalizing adult-use recreational cannabis.
Some provisions related to the bill take effect Saturday, many related to appropriating money for specific departments and programs to help with regulating the law.
Examples include money for the newly established Office of Cannabis Management, the Department of Health for youth education and grants to local and tribal health departments, the University of Minnesota to establish a Center for Cannabis Research and more.
More parts of the law, such as possession and expunging petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor cannabis convictions, take effect Aug. 1.
Consumer protections
The commerce finance and policy law has $68.4 million in new spending in the 2024-25 biennium.
A lot of the funding will support expanded consumer protections, according to the House news release.
Those include measures requiring health plans to limit patient co-pays to no more than $25 per one-month supply of prescription drugs used to treat chronic diseases and enacting the Digital Fair Repair Act to prohibit manufacturers from having exclusive rights to repair their products.
Other measures prohibit lenders from collecting on loans made under coercion by a third party, such as a domestic abuser.
Policies that will be effective on Saturday include the prohibition of excessive price increases of generic or off-patent drugs sold, dispensed or delivered to consumers in the state.
Health and human services
The Nurse and Patient Safety Act aims to address working conditions of health care workers.
Many provisions target the shortage of nurses.
Effective Saturday, incident response action plans will be required at all hospitals to combat the rising violence against health care workers.
Employment
A new law aims to lower the number of PTSD retirements among first responders.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, co-sponsored that law, which will require up to 32 weeks of mental health treatment before a peace officer or firefighter with a psychological condition such as PTSD, or other serious mental health issue, can apply for duty disability benefits from the Minnesota State Retirement System or the Public Employees Retirement Association.
Public safety agencies will be required to continue paying the employee’s full salary and employer-provided benefits during the treatment period.
Other highlights
Additional highlights from laws taking effect Saturday include protection for grain sellers, money to expand broadband access, funding for grant programs to aid the transition to renewable energy sources, funding to protect natural resources and more.
Several funding appropriations will also be made to housing, higher education and public safety departments and programs.
The higher education policy and finance law increases General Fund appropriations by $650 million for Minnesota State, University of Minnesota, Office of Higher Education and the Mayo Foundation’s medical education programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.