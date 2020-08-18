MANKATO — At first glance, the playroom inside The Christopher Center looks a lot like any other.
Look closer and you might notice a limited color palate, no artwork on the walls, soft lighting and carefully selected educational toys.
Mankato educator Tanya Herbst spent years imagining what the room would look like.
A gift of a rent-free space inside the Madison East Center has allowed her to finally fulfill her dream of opening a safe and supportive space for families with children on the autism spectrum.
Named after Herbst’s late brother, The Christopher Center will provide a place where families can access services and classes and connect with other families for play time and support.
Herbst is starting with one-on-one consultations and very small groups during the pandemic and will expand once it is safe for more people to gather.
Herbst, who lives in Elysian, has worked with young children with autism for many years for multiple school districts as a teacher and early childhood parent educator. She currently works for Mankato Public Schools as an autism specialist with responsibilities including doing autism screening and advising other educators.
The Waseca native said her parents, Ralph and Audrey Keyes, and her older brother, Christopher Keyes, inspired her drive to work with special needs children.
Christopher had multiple disabilities and died unexpectedly in his sleep in 1987. He was 17 years old and Herbst was 14.
Her parents were educators. Her father was assistant superintendent of Waseca Public Schools. Herbst said they were dedicated advocates to giving their son access to a variety of opportunities.
Her family taught her that “kids can do anything when they have support,” she said.
She was drawn to children on the autism spectrum, she said, because she finds fulfillment in helping them “unlock” their unique abilities.
Herbst wants The Christopher Center to “complement not compete with” autism services already being provided by school districts and other agencies.
One focus will be on providing screening and providing resources to families with a new diagnosis.
“Early intervention is just so so huge,” Herbst said.
The mother of four also wants to help families connect with each other for emotional support. Having a child with autism can feel very isolating, she said.
“I want to provide a safe place where families can come and have a good time and build relationships with other families,” she said.
The owners of the Madison East Center are donating a rent-free space in the mall for two years to help Herbst get her center established.
The Mankato Area Foundation is acting as a fiscal agent until The Christopher Center achieves nonprofit status.
Donations are needed, Herbst said, to allow the center to hire professionals to help her educate parents and work with children on their developmental and social skills. Donations also are being accepted to provide scholarships to families who cannot afford the fees the center will otherwise need to charge for services.
Herbst is holding an open house on Aug. 26 and 27 with families invited to make an appointment to visit and learn about The Christopher Center.
For more information call 507-317-1406 or go to www.thechristophercenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.