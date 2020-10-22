MANKATO — Area residents who were getting over the strange early snowfall Tuesday were met with new weirdness Thursday morning.
As lightning, thunder and rain moved in before 8 a.m., the morning gave people a sky show of oddities, from yellow glows to pitch black and then hints of green and orange before returning to the normal steel-gray of a cloudy, cold fall day.
KEYC meteorologist Tom Clements said a couple of viewers even called him to ask what was going on.
There were two events causing the strange show, he said.
"One was the thickening of the lower level clouds, which led to the return to what seemed like nighttime. And there was high-altitude smoke from the western wildfires. So we had that combo of deep cloud cover and wildfire smoke that led to the eerie tinge," Clements said.
Conditions were further destabilized because a warm front was pushing up from the south but hit a strong stationary cold front locked across southern Minnesota. "That warm air was forced up and created a lot of ice crystals," he said.
"We had thunder-freezing rain, too, which indicates how much instability we had this morning."
The National Weather Service also explained the strange colors and changes to the sky on its Twitter feed:
"You may have also noticed the sky has a strange tint to it — this is due to the way light is refracting off ice particles in the clouds, similar to green skies with hail.
NovakWeather, a Minnesota weather discussion feed of Twitter, also fielded questions:
"Getting lots of questions on the weird sky color. Keep in mind that intense FIRES are still ongoing in Colorado. Jet stream winds are pushing that SMOKE directly towards MN/WI."
Local weather won't be improving anytime soon.
For the next seven days the high temperatures will be where the normal low temperatures should be — in the 30s.
"We'll be 20-30 degrees below normal," Clements said.
And he's expecting record-setting low temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Right now he's expecting lows of about 11 degrees but thinks they could even slip into single digits.
The record low for those two days is 15 and 16 degrees.
To top off the gloomy news, the Department of Natural Resources updated its fall color finder Thursday with a completely dark-red Minnesota map indicating the fall colors are past peak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.