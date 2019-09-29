MANKATO — More than $300,000 has been allocated by city officials to rapidly develop an erosion-control plan aimed in part at saving a major component of Mankato’s water supply.
“We’re going to need to move quickly on that,” Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms said of shoring up the rapidly eroding riverbank that’s now just 8 feet from the city’s Well No. 15.
A decade ago, the Minnesota River was 73 feet from the fence surrounding Well No. 15 in Land of Memories Park, which provides almost a third of the city’s drinking water. Information provided to the City Council last month showed that multiple years of high river levels had shrunk the buffer to 15 feet, and the most recent estimate is the remaining buffer has been cut nearly in half again this summer.
If the rest of the buffer is lost and the well becomes unusable, it won’t mean Mankatoans will be without water. Well No. 15 grabs water from sand relatively close to the surface. It could be replaced with wells that tap into the Mount Simon aquifer. But the city has attempted to avoid using that water because it is a source for more than a million Minnesotans, and hydrologists worry it is being depleted more quickly than it is recharging.
The council has authorized $337,000 for bank-stabilization strategies aimed at saving Well No. 15. Of the total estimated fees going to engineering consultant Short, Elliott, Hendrickson Inc., $130,000 is aimed at preliminary concepts for protecting Riverfront Park and the city’s sewage treatment plant. Another $98,000 is targeted at final designs for erosion control and bank stabilization along Indian Creek, which accepts much of the water draining from the city’s south side and from rural areas south of Mankato.
The $109,000 in final designs for the riverbank in Land of Memories Park are to be completed by SEH by the end of January with construction to start in mid-February. Two years ago, $484,000 was allocated to SEH for preliminary work on the Land of Memories and Indian Creek work.
Early estimates are that the Land of Memories project will cost roughly $2.3 million, and the city is planning to make an emergency request for up to 80% of the cost from the state in the legislative session starting Feb. 11.
Zelms said she is confident the request will be well-received by the state, considering the urgency of the situation and the fact that Mankato is dealing with Minnesota River flows that are beyond the city’s control.
Even without state financial assistance, at least some components of the work will probably have to proceed next winter with other portions delayed until funding is available.
“We are going to have to keep moving on that,” she said. “... There are some things we can do, maybe, short of the full project.”
SEH is recommending 1,150 feet of riprap — carefully placed layered stone that protects riverbanks from scouring — split between two highly eroded sections of the eastern bank of the Minnesota River bank on both sides Well No. 15.
The work by SEH also includes assisting the city with obtaining the necessary permits and approval for doing work in the river. That includes certifying the work won’t boost river levels elsewhere in the river, which can impact flooding for other communities and rural areas.
SEH will be doing more preliminary work farther downstream, where erosion is occurring near Riverfront Park and the wastewater treatment plant. That erosion isn’t as severe but is also accelerating with the extended periods of high river levels of recent years.
“During a site visit conducted by SEH in August, 2019, it was observed that the erosion at the canoe/boat ramp was worsened significantly, making the river access practically unusable,” SEH project manager Rachel Pichelmann wrote in an update to the city Sept. 17.
The work on that part of the river aims to reduce erosion along 3,500 feet of the riverbank, possibly by constructing bendway weirs that jut out into the river and direct river flow to the center of the channel.
“That’s a little longer term,” Zelms said. “It’s not quite as much of an emergency. It will probably become an emergency (if not addressed).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.