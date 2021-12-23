Tenants of the Eide Bailly building last year wanted to create a massive seven-story light display of a Christmas tree, but COVID-19 dashed the plans.
Instead, individual office tenants added some light displays to their windows. This year, however, a whole-building display came together. But hanging lights inside multiple floors to create a display seen from outside turned out to be a bit complicated.
“It’s not that easy to do,” said Tony Frentz, who along with Rob Else own the building.
He said they measured from inside the building and people went outside to try to direct where the lights should be hung on each floor, but things didn’t exactly line up.
“It was off a foot or two to the left or right here and there. The star on top was like 3 feet off.”
So Frentz recruited a contractor from Knutson Construction, another tenant in the building, to use his skills to do more accurate measurements inside each floor and the seven-story Christmas tree display was aligned.
“There were a lot of lights needed. They are attached to the windows with suction cups,” Frentz said.
Andy Willaert Jr., an attorney at Gislason & Hunter, one of the building’s tenants, said the display is attention grabbing.
“If you come across the bridge after dark, it goes all the way from street level to the top floor. It’s giant, it’s beautiful.”
The display has been lighted for a couple of weeks.
“There’s been a push to have all the buildings downtown do a holiday light show, so that kind of gave it momentum,” Frentz said of the tenants’ efforts.
The City Center Partnership has for the past two years held a “Let It Glow, Kato! Window Display Contest,” saying “a vibrant, decorated city center can attract customers by making the area more enjoyable and inviting.”
Window displays throughout downtown Mankato, Old Town and North Mankato have been voted on by residents, with the the top three winners to be announced Monday.
The Eide Bailly building opened in late 2019. Frentz said the building is mostly filled.
Old National Bank and Title Resources are on the first floor and Eide Bailly has space on the first through third floors.
Frederikson & Byron law firm and Knutson Construction are on the fourth floor. Gislason & Hunter law firm is on the fifth floor and Frentz and Else’s Neubau Holdings office is on the sixth.
Frentz and Else are working on a concept plan for opening the top floor.
