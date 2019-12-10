MANKATO — Devon Soule was enjoying the large windows and new furnishings in his new office in the Eide Bailly building, but he admits he's had some trouble concentrating.
"It's a good view. There's a lot more activity down here. It was a little hard to concentrate," he said of the CPA firm's new office on the corner of Main and Second streets downtown.
Soule, a senior manager in the auditing department, along with about 70 of his colleagues moved this week from their old location in the Eastwood Industrial Center on the city's northeast edge.
Soule said their new spot at a bustling downtown intersection is a big change from the fairly isolated location they've been in.
The firm occupies two of the seven floors in the $23 million Eide Bailly building. Other tenants include Gislason & Hunter, Title Resources, and Frederickson & Byron, which have already moved in, as well as Old National Bank, Neubau Holdings and Knutson Construction.
A restaurant is planned for the seventh floor, which is still an unfinished shell.
Meanwhile, renovations will begin on Eide Bailly's old offices. Crystal Valley Co-op will move its offices from Lake Crystal to Eastwood in February. After that, renovations on Crystal Valley's former offices will begin with a day care set to open there next year.
Kallie Kleinschmidt, marketing coordinator at Eide Bailly, said moving the large staff without disrupting operations too much was a challenge.
"The packers crated things up Thursday and Friday and the movers moved them over the weekend and now we're still unpacking. It's a big process but fun. And it went smooth."
The new space offers windowed offices around the outside of the two floors, with fairly open work space in the center. Cambria countertops were used throughout.
Eide Bailly will hold an open house 4-6 p.m. Jan. 7 in conjunction with a Greater Mankato Growth's After Hours event.
