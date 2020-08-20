MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 58 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the most in about a month.
The region's nine counties last had more new cases confirmed in a single day on July 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Le Sueur County's 21 newly confirmed cases were the most in the region and the biggest single-day rise in the county during the pandemic.
Blue Earth, Waseca and Nicollet counties also had notable rises with 11, 10 and eight new cases, respectively. Brown County was the sole county in the region without new cases Thursday, according to the health department.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Le Sueur County — 21
- Blue Earth County — 11
- Waseca County — 10
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Faribault County — Three
- Sibley County — Two
- Martin County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
Statewide, new COVID deaths dropped from 17 Wednesday to seven Thursday. The latest fatalities brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,745 since the pandemic began.
Minnesota's COVID hospitalizations, meanwhile, dropped by 12 Thursday. There were four fewer Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care units and eight fewer hospitalized in non-ICUs.
Hospitalization levels have remained above the 300 mark in August. While lower than May's peak, the levels have held steady above those seen earlier in the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.