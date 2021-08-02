MANKATO — Eight of the nine counties in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
The counties combined for 18, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Le Sueur County was the only one in the region without at least one new case, while Brown County had the most with five.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 5
- Blue Earth County — 4
- Nicollet County — 2
- Sibley County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Waseca County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
Minnesota had six more COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,674.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.