MANKATO — Area residents will participate in a program for young community leaders May 22-24 at the University of Minnesota.
Greater Mankato Growth chose the following eight participants for the 2023 cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program: Courtney Kramlinger, city of Mankato; Ashley Eimer, Mankato Area Foundation; Laura Koch, Profinium; Claire Richie, Taylor Corporation; Colin Scharf, Gold Mine Studios Audio/Visual and Event Production Studio; Christi Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System; Ayan Omar, St. Peter Economic Development Authority/Region Nine Development Commission; Chris Dalton, city of New Ulm.
The program is designed to teach young leaders how to work across sectors to help their communities prosper inclusively. Harvard Business School started the program in 2015. In 2019, the Itasca Project partnered with the U of M's Center for Integrative Leadership as well as Harvard Business School to hold the first Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.