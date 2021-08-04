MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had 26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday.
The total continued the uptick in cases seen in recent weeks as the more contagious delta variant keeps circulating among largely unvaccinated populations.
Eight of the nine counties in the region had at least one new case, with Le Sueur County's eight being the most.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Blue Earth County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Nicollet County — 3
- Waseca County — 3
- Sibley County — 2
- Brown County — 1
- Watonwan County — 1
Minnesota had five more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Wednesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,683.
On vaccinations, about 59.3% of area residents age 12 and older have at least one dose. About 56.5% of the age group is fully vaccinated.
