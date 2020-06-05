MANKATO — All but one county in south-central Minnesota had newly reported COVID-19 cases Friday.
The nine-county region had 12 total new cases, but no new deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Martin County had three new cases, Waseca and Faribault counties had two, and Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Brown, Watonwan and Sibley counties had one each.
Nicollet County was the sole county without new cases in the health department's Friday update. The county has had the most COVID-19 deaths in the region.
Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by 33. The total is now 1,148 since about mid-March.
