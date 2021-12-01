MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for eight more COVID-19 deaths over a multi-day period including Thanksgiving.
The fatalities brought the nine-county region's pandemic death toll to 370, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The deaths occurred in:
- A Martin County resident between ages 60-64
- Two Blue Earth County residents between 65-69 years old
- A Le Sueur County resident between 65-69
- A Brown County resident between 70-74
- A Faribault County resident between 80-84
- A Brown County resident between 85-89
- A Waseca County resident between 95-99
They were among 100 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide during a period dating back to Thanksgiving. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 9,482.
Blue Earth County's two deaths rose its pandemic toll to 70. It's the highest total in the region, but the county has the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents due to its larger population.
Brown County has had 59 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic, while Martin County has had 44. Faribault County's COVID-19 death toll is at 33, and it has the highest death rate per 10,000 residents in the region.
Le Sueur County and Waseca County have 34 and 33 COVID-19 deaths, respectively, during the pandemic. Both have among the four lowest death rates among the nine area counties.
Area counties also combined for 106 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Unlike the death numbers, case numbers reported by the health department were from a narrower time period.
Wednesday's case numbers were an uptick from one week ago, which had 89 new cases.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 29
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Nicollet County — 11
- Faribault County — 11
- Brown County — 9
- Sibley County — 9
- Martin County — 7
- Waseca County — 6
- Watonwan County — 6
