MANKATO — COVID-19 case levels remain low in south-central Minnesota, bucking the trends seen in fall 2020 and 2021.
Nine area counties combined for 124 cases between Oct. 9-15, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
It was a 24% decline from the previous week, and the region's eighth straight week with falling case counts.
Area counties had 932 new cases during the same date range in 2021. Increased access to at-home tests means many positive results go unreported now, but cases were firmly trending up rather than down at this time last year.
Three newly reported COVID-19 fatalities in the region this week show the disease remains risky for vulnerable groups. In contrast, Minnesota has had one influenza death statewide so far this season.
One resident in each of Blue Earth, Brown and Faribault counties died of COVID-19, raising the region's pandemic death toll to 541. Blue Earth has the lowest COVID-19 death rate among the nine area counties, while Faribault has the highest — Brown has the third highest.
Despite the recent fatalities, this year's death levels are markedly lower than last year. South-central Minnesota has had 10 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed over the last four weeks, down from 38 during the same timeframe in 2021.
More people are now vaccinated compared to then, more people obtained immunity through infection, and no new dominant variant has emerged in Minnesota. While past variants proved effective at escaping immunity, leading to quick spread and spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths — vaccines remained effective at limiting severity.
Unlike the downward case and fatality trends, COVID-19 hospitalization levels aren't following any noticeable pattern this fall in south-central Minnesota. The region's weekly hospitalizations rose as high as 31 and as low as seven dating back to August, and fell right in the middle with 15 during the most recent reporting week.
