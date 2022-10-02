It’s been two years since voters took to the polls for a general election, and a lot has changed since 2020, from new district maps now to election law changes that will impact voters.
With early voting now taking place across the state, election officials are reminding voters about what they need to know, the importance of election literacy and more.
Law changes, voter rights
A few laws have returned to pre-pandemic standards after being modified during the 2020 election, the first of which includes voters once again needing a witness if they’re voting by absentee ballot, according to Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger.
A witness can either be a registered Minnesota voter or a notary.
“That was relaxed during the pandemic. Folks were able to complete that process and not have a witness sign off on that as a health precaution. That’s now required again. We had higher rejection rates in the May and August elections for that reason,” he said.
Stalberger said counties are able to remedy a mistake, and most of the time, those rejections are replaced with a ballot that can be accepted.
“We give them as many chances as we can reasonably do within the early voting period. When a ballot comes back to us, we’re required by law to convene our ballot board and review that for acceptance or rejection in five days of receiving,” Stalberger said.
“They get all their new materials. That ballot that they already submitted is rejected. It won’t ever be opened or processed, but they get a new packet of materials and we repeat that cycle as much as we can.”
Another rule that’s changed: Counties will once again start processing ballots seven days before the election as opposed to 14 days before as was the case in 2020 due to the number of mail-in ballots.
For voters, this means they will have until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to change their vote.
“That’s an important distinction, because once we’ve hit that point, folks can no longer claw back their ballot,” Stalberger said.
“If you vote Friday, because you’re ready to roll, and two weeks later you find out that a candidate you voted for really doesn’t really match your values or your interests, you can come back and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t mean to fill out my ballot that way. I want to claw that back, and I want to vote over.’ So we do that up until 4:30 on the seventh day before the election.”
In addition to knowing the changes now in effect, Stalberger said it’s important for voters to know their rights at the polling place.
“Really the way the rights are written, they help voters understand what they need to do to be successful in the voting process,” he said.
Voters can learn their rights by visiting the Minnesota secretary of state’s website.
They include, but are not limited to, voters being able to take time off work to vote without losing pay, being able to vote if they are in line by 8 p.m. and being able to register to vote on Election Day if they can show proof of residence.
Another important note for voters to pay attention to are new redistricting maps.
“In Mankato, there’s a much higher likelihood that they’ve got a change in their polling location, precinct number or the candidates they might see on their ballot because a Senate district changed or a House of Representatives district changed at the state level,” Stalberger said.
Voters can double-check where to vote on the Minnesota secretary of state’s website, where they can also check what’s on their ballot.
Security and election training
Everyone involved in Election Day down to election judges, who are trained to handle all aspects of voting at the polling place, are knowledgeable about what they do. Blue Earth County has been training its poll workers during two-hour training sessions to make sure they’re prepared to handle anything.
Mankato resident Erika Boyer-Kern is among new election judges this year. She said she signed up to be more politically active.
“I keep up with various elections that are going on. I just wanted to be more involved, and I had heard that there was a shortage of election judges and that they were looking for folks to volunteer. I decided that this was a way that I can be active in my community,” she said.
In addition to the thorough training that staff go through, counties also take security of ballots seriously.
Stalberger said during the election preparation phase, equipment goes through a lot of testing.
“One of the statistics that we like to share is that for that May 24 special election, we had so many combinations of candidates and combos of boxes that could be filled out on that ballot that we tested over 13,000 ballots on our machines, and we had about 8,000 people vote,” he said.
Counties also keep a close count of ballots.
Nicollet County Property and Public Services Director Jaci Kopet said the paper ballot is the cornerstone of the election process.
“We do have tabulators that count those ballots, but we still have that paper ballot to go back on. That process of an absentee and a mail ballot behind the scenes go through so many checks,” she said.
In Blue Earth County, ballots stay in a secure vault room with keycard access before they get mailed out or voted on and until they are ready to be processed.
Ballots that have been voted and returned won’t be left with just one staff person from that point forward, either. They are reviewed by two members of the ballot board and will have several eyes on them throughout their journey.
Voting machines themselves also have security features, and election equipment is not connected to the internet.
Officials are also required to keep ballots for 22 months after the election.
“We always can come back to the actual ballot that was voted in each of those precincts and do that hand recount if we ever need to,” Stalberger said.
How to vote
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting began Sept. 23.
If voting on Election Day, voters should plan to cast their ballots at their assigned polling place, which is usually located near where they live.
Most polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registered voters will have their name included on a list of voters, according to the Minnesota secretary of state’s website; they just need to write their signature next to their name.
If they did not register before Election Day, they must show proof of current address.
If their voter registration is current and active, they do not need to bring identification. The website said this means they were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and they have not moved or changed names since then.
If they need to register or update registration, or they have not voted in four years or more, voters will need to show proof of residence before voting.
Federal and state laws require that all polling places be accessible and usable by elderly voters or voters with disabilities.
There are additional ways to get help voting, including bringing someone to help, asking an election judge, using a machine to help mark a ballot or voting from a car.
In Minnesota, voters can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day.
They can return ballots in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent the ballot. People can drop off ballots for up to three other voters and will need to show identification with name and signature when returning a ballot for someone else.
Voters can track their ballots on the secretary of state’s website.
