NORTH MANKATO — As dozens of graduating high school students climbed the Hoover Elementary School jungle gym in their caps and gowns Friday, senior Julia Schumacher, fourth grader Margo Nessler and fifth grader Harper Walsh took a selfie to capture the moment.
“It’s honestly really crazy to think that we’re finally to this moment,” Schumacher said. “Time really does fly by so fast. It’s really amazing to see all the little kids know that they’re going to be right in my shoes one day, too.”
The group of students gathered on the playground after the district’s annual tradition of having graduating seniors walk through their respective elementary school hallways and high-five the younger kids to pass the torch.
The elementary schoolers greeted the sea of seniors as they got off the school bus and cheered them on as they took a trip down memory lane.
The day was bittersweet for Schumacher, Nessler and Walsh, who all dance at Dance Express together in Mankato.
“It was definitely a cool experience to know that one day that’s going to be me, but then also seeing Julia, I was about to cry, but I’m surprised I haven’t yet,” Nessler said.
Nessler and Walsh said they’re happy to see Schumacher and the other seniors start the next chapter in their lives.
“It was fun watching them, seeing them, that they’re going to go on with their life, but it’s also sad seeing them leave,” Walsh said.
Senior Gabrielle Peterson, who attended Hoover, said it felt good to be back at the school she attended all those years ago.
“I love seeing all the teachers that I used to have and all the kids just get so excited when we come here. I remember watching the seniors do this, so it’s like I get to relive everything that I did,” she said.
Schumacher said her advice to kids like Nessler and Walsh is to live out every moment to the best of their ability.
“One thing I learned throughout high school is you have to show up. You have to be involved and just do everything you possibly can, because it truly flies by so fast,” she said.
