MANKATO — The Elks Nature Center — the place where many local children stood face to face with a cougar, petted the pelts of a variety of forest critters and learned basic biology lessons — appears headed into the death-and-decay stage of the cycle of life.
Facing a hefty bill to move the flood-prone structure in Rasmussen Woods Nature Area, city leaders are leaning heavily toward letting the interpretive center die. Closed continuously for the past year, largely dormant for two years and short of volunteers to staff it, the building was set to be moved to higher ground last month until the City Council showed little interest in making the investment.
“I wouldn’t say that there’s a final decision, but the council didn’t see the value of moving the building and investing up to $250,000,” said City Manager Pat Hentges.
An increasing number of heavy summer rains in recent years had made the building inaccessible at times, prompted mold growth that needed to be cleaned up and caused moisture damage to many exhibits.
Built for $80,000 in 1990 — with taxpayers and the Mankato Elks Club splitting the cost — the nature center was staffed by city employees and later by volunteers recruited by the city and Mankato Area Public Schools. Financial support by the city ended with budget cuts enacted during the Great Recession. In recent years, the only activity was occasional use for Minnesota State University classes.
Nonetheless, staff had recommended moving the building out of the flood plain, picking a spot closer to Stoltzman Road about 250 feet south of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. There were no firm plans for re-creating the interpretive center or strategies for finding staff to supervise and teach visitors, despite inquiries aimed at institutions ranging from the Department of Natural Resources to MSU.
“We couldn’t get a definitive answer — would there be a volunteer group to step forward and staff it?” Hentges said.
Council members questioned the point of saving the building if there was little likelihood it would become an interpretive center again, noting that utility costs totaled roughly $16,000 even when the building was entirely closed to the public.
“It’s essentially locked,” Councilman Mark Frost said during the discussion. “... Move it and lock it up again?”
If the building was moved but not staffed, the most likely outcome is a reservable space for family reunions or other public meetings, similar to the Floyd Roberts Jr. Pavillion at Land of Memories Park, Hentges said.
“I won’t support us doing anything with that except for demolishing it,” Council President Mike Laven said, recognizing that many people are nostalgic about the old Elks Nature Center. “It was great 40 years ago. It’s not 40 years ago anymore.”
Hentges conceded that a building used for meetings and get-togethers doesn’t fit with the management plan for Rasmussen Woods — which calls for the 150-acre tract to be kept rustic and nature-focused.
“And there hasn’t been programming in it for over three years, and there was very little volunteering before that,” he said. “... It hasn’t been programmed regularly since prior to 2013.”
Moving the building had been planned for February because it can only be accomplished on frozen ground. With that not happening, rainy weather this summer could bring more flood damage and the demise of the building, Hentges said. If that’s avoided, the council could still reconsider its decision next winter, although that’s not anticipated.
“I think at some point in time, it will likely be torn down,” he said.
Most of the paper and cardboard displays in the nature center have been disposed of because of moisture damage. The stuffed wildlife and pelts were inspected by a taxidermist, who found some that were beyond repair and several others that were worth keeping. The salvaged items are in storage at the Public Works Center.
“Once a final disposition of that building is known, we’ll probably look to re-donate some of the stuff,” Hentges said, mentioning MSU or a nature center operated by the city of Faribault as possibilities.
Mold growth has been completely removed from the building but so has plumbing and wiring.
“Basically, it’s been gutted so there’s nothing in the building other than exposed-stud walls,” Hentges said.
Only one citizen spoke up on behalf of preserving the building and returning it to its original purpose.
“I was one of the volunteers out there for several years,” Eric Steinmetz said of his twice-monthly five-hour shifts. “It was really well-designed. It was really well-insulated. It was air-conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter.”
Hikers on Rasmussen Woods trails would visit the Nature Center to cool down or warm up or use the restrooms and end up looking at the interpretive items, Steinmetz said.
“It needs a hub,” he said of the park. “It needs a place for displays.”
As a city manager, Hentges said he’s inclined to preserve municipal assets that still have years of life in them.
“We maintain structures and I’d like to feel we can maintain it, but it has to be maintained for a purpose,” he said.
As for the donation made by Elks Club members, Hentges said preserving an empty building doesn’t honor their gift.
The $250,000 for the building’s relocation is in the city’s 2020 budget — half from the parks fund and half from the half-percent local sales tax. The $125,000 from the parks fund will be diverted to projects in neighborhood parks. The sales tax funding might be used for repairing the floating trails that stretch across a pair of wetlands at Rasmussen Woods, most likely targeted at restoring the link connecting the park to Stoltzman Road, where a new biking and walking trail is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
The floating trails are designed to withstand water, but the heavy flows of recent years into and through the wetlands have put a lot of stress on them.
“Over time, we’re getting more and more water down that channel, like everywhere else,” Hentges said.
