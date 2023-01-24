MANKATO — Grammy-nominated country/blues/rock performer Elle King and rock band 38 Special will be among the headliners at the second Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival Sept. 16 at Minnesota State University.
The one-day festival will also feature DJ Dougie, sponsored by Real Country 103.5 KYSM, food trucks, beverages, lawn games and more activities, according to festival organizer Robyn James.
The layout will be slightly reconfigured based on experience from the 2022 debut event, but the upcoming Bend of the River Fall Festival will again be held west of MSU's Blakeslee Stadium on the practice fields, parking lot and adjacent green space that totals nearly 5 acres. The stage will be moved to the hard-surface parking lot just north of the practice fields, James said.
Along with 38 Special and King, another artist will be announced in the spring to round out the mainstage entertainment.
38 Special, performing in a variety of iterations since the 1970s, continues to feature founding member Don Barnes on lead vocals. Barnes was the lead singer on the band's biggest hits such as "Hold on Loosely," "Caught Up in You," "If I'd Been the One," "Like No Other Night" and "Teacher Teacher."
King received two Grammy nominations in rock categories for her 2015 song "Ex's and Oh's" and two other nominations in the country-duet category for her performances with Dierks Bentley on "Different for Girls" and with Miranda Lambert on "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Also known for her hit "America's Sweetheart," King has appeared on Billboard's country, rock and pop charts.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday starting at $48. Opportunities to buy tickets and more information on the festival can be found at www.BOTRFest.com.
