BLUE EARTH — An impaired driver who seriously injured a passenger in a crash in rural Faribault County in 2018 was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
Kyle William Wirkus, 32, of Elmore, had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system when he rolled his car into a field southwest of Blue Earth on Oct. 20, 2018.
Wirkus said a tire blew. A crash reconstruction found he was was going between 87 and 104 mph, according to a court complaint.
A passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, broke his neck, back and ribs. Corey Dusing, then age 32, had multiple surgeries and lost feeling in one of his hands.
Wirkus pleaded guilty to felony criminal vehicular operation in March and was sentenced Monday in Faribault County District Court. He was sentenced to 33 months in the St. Cloud prison.
