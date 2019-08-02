Faribault County Courthouse logo

ELMORE — An Elmore woman is accused of slapping a neighbor and threatening him with a knife.

Alexis Jadarose Williams, 18, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault Thursday in Faribault County District Court.

A neighbor told police Williams slapped him and pulled a knife on him during an argument July 13. Surveillance video showed Williams swinging a knife at the man, the charges said.

