ELMORE — An Elmore woman is accused of slapping a neighbor and threatening him with a knife.
Alexis Jadarose Williams, 18, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault Thursday in Faribault County District Court.
A neighbor told police Williams slapped him and pulled a knife on him during an argument July 13. Surveillance video showed Williams swinging a knife at the man, the charges said.
