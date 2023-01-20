BLUE EARTH — A 21-year-old Elmore woman was injured in a car rollover early Friday morning near Blue Earth.
Angela Lopez was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu north on Highway 169 and was near the intersection with 70th Street in Faribault County at 06:53 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were snowy and icy.
Lopez was treated for non-lie-threatening injuries at the hospital in Blue Earth.
