ELYSIAN — Elysian families are going bear hunting — teddy bears, that is.
Families out on walks or drives began looking for teddy bears placed in store windows around town Tuesday. After posting a photo of themselves and submitting their tallies on Facebook, they’ll be eligible for gift cards to their favorite businesses.
The hunt should be both a safe activity for families and a way to help local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Susan Morsching, who owns Elysian Auto Service with husband, Carl.
“If one family enjoys an hour of happiness, that's what I’m after,” she said. “And to give back to the other businesses.”
Morsching came up with the idea after hearing about similar contests in Iowa. She recruited at least 33 businesses to participate, including bars and restaurants limited to curbside orders.
The auto shop remains open with precautions in place, but Morsching said all businesses in town are taking a hit. Hopefully, she said, the families will pick up some food or find other ways to support the businesses while out hunting.
“I know they’re all really struggling and it’s going to be a tough road to open back up,” she said. “We’re trying to get people to do the curbside to go.”
Fischer’s Corner Bar already had its teddy bears in place on Monday. Pam Fischer, who owns the bar with her husband, Rich, said she knows how much families are looking for fun activities to keep busy now that so many options are closed.
“We’ve got eight grandkids and they’re getting bored,” she said. “Anything that gets people outdoors and gets people moving a little can’t hurt.”
The bar, nearing its 35th year in business on April 24, offers curbside orders. There’s been decent interest so far, Fischer said, but she’s looking forward to being fully open again.
“It’s tough,” she said of the switch to curbside. “It’s kind of feast or famine.”
The bar is among the businesses offering $50 gift cards to hunters, along with EllieGail’s Bakery, Deli and Catering, The Knotty Bar and Grill and Tucker’s Tavern. The search ends April 21 followed by a drawing for eight winners April 22.
Submissions should be posted on Elysian Auto’s Facebook page.
