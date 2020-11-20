ELYSIAN — An Elysian man allegedly was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine after twice selling the drug to a police informant.
Richard Arlen Anderson, 34, was charged with two counts of felony drug sales Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Last month a source told authorities Anderson is selling drugs. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had the source conduct two sting buys from Anderson, the charges say. Anderson is accused of selling 3.5 grams of meth for $160, then 7.5 grams for $320.
Investigators conducted search warrants Thursday. They allegedly found 17 grams of meth and two ecstasy pills in Anderson's residence, 4 grams of meth in his vehicle and 13 grams of meth in his pocket along with nearly $800.
Anderson allegedly admitted he uses and sells meth.
