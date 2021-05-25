ELYSIAN — The mayor of Elysian is accused of driving while intoxicated, traveling nearly 100 mph last month.
A special prosecutor filed charges against Thomas Edward McBroom Sr., 62, on Monday in Le Sueur County District Court. The former Rice County sheriff deputy is charged with gross misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor reckless driving and petty misdemeanor speeding.
A Le Sueur County sheriff's deputy stopped McBroom for going 97 mph in a 60 mph zone on Highway 60 the night of April 16, according to a court complaint.
McBroom told the deputy he had had one beer at a retirement party in Faribault and was speeding because he needed to go to the bathroom.
McBroom smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech, the charges say. After reportedly failing multiple field sobriety tests, McBroom told the deputy he was the mayor of Elysian and a retired deputy.
After failing another test, McBroom admitted he had had five or six beers and “had too much,” the charges say.
A preliminary breathalyzer allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.18 and a later test allegedly gave a reading of 0.17.
McBroom was processed at the Le Sueur County Jail and released on bail.
Kimberly Woodgate, who is assistant city attorney for Le Sueur, was appointed special prosecutor.
McBroom will make a first court appearance July 6. He did not immediately respond to a Free Press invitation to comment.
McBroom last made headlines as the defendant in a civil defamation lawsuit filed by the girlfriend who livestreamed the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile. After Diamond Reynolds was paid an $800,000 settlement in 2017, McBroom tweeted the money would be “gone within six months on crack cocaine,” according to The Associated Press.
McBroom settled the lawsuit with Reynolds for an undisclosed amount last summer and issued a public apology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.