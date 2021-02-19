MADISON LAKE — A 61-year-old Elysian woman was injured when a compact SUV and a car crashed southeast of Madison Lake early Friday morning.
Debra Lynn Thompson was driving a westbound 2013 CMC Terrain on Highway 60 and was at the intersection with Oriole Road at 5:45 a.m. when the vehicle and a northbound 2002 Volkswagen Beetle collided on the wet road, the State Patrol said.
Thompson was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The driver of the Volkwagen, Nicholas James Hansen, 21, of Madison Lake, was not injured, the patrol said.
