There seems to be a growing restlessness, weariness over the pandemic.
Even some anger and bitterness are starting to crop up.
For those hit hard economically, like small business owners, the angst is completely understandable. Lying awake at night wondering if what you worked so hard for may crumble from a virus you can't do anything about has to be heartbreaking. Who wouldn't get bitter quickly?
But even many of those who are still working, albeit it from home, or who are furloughed and getting good temporary unemployment benefits are getting restless quickly.
Most Americans don't do well standing in place. We've grown used to, and come to expect, a frenetic pace with having a lot of choices and doing a lot of different things.
While things will start to open up more relatively soon, we appear to only be at the start of what will be a long, long road back to any kind of normalcy. If people are going stir crazy now, what will it be like late this year and probably into next year?
This is the worst situation most of us have ever seen, but those who lived through the Depression and then World War II would likely think this is a walk in the park.
Too bad we can't channel Franklin Roosevelt and have him give us his fireside chats over the radio at night.
Despite the helplessness we feel and the restraints of relative isolation, the world around us is still, for the most part, a wonderful place; life is still there for us to enjoy.
I've talked to a lot of people who are getting a lot of home projects done this spring. I've cleared off several projects I put off for years. Tearing out an old chain-link fence, getting rid of a massive brush pile, a breezeway makeover and more. The house has been scraped and cleaned, and soon I'll be doing a paint job.
There's plenty of time to catch up when there are no trips to the cabin or an endless string of events and outings.
It's a good thing the pandemic didn't strike as we were going into the start of winter. We can at least enjoy the beauty of the outdoors during spring and summer.
The tulips are in full bloom. The red bud and crab apple trees are starting to shine. Lilacs are showy and fragrant. The smell of the first cutting of the lawn is sweet. Ferns and hostas are reaching higher every day. A few corn fields are already starting to green the landscape.
The hand-drawn birthday cards from my grandkids brought a smile, even with the "old man" jibes about turning 60 or my son calling and pointing out I'm exactly twice as old as him.
There is plenty to be genuinely worried about right now. Most of it is out of our hands. There's nothing as humbling as realizing that in our world of super computers and unprecedented knowledge, we could be brought to our knees by a bug.
But we still have control over finding the good around us and in our lives.
