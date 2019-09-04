OWATONNA — Emerald ash borers have made their way to Steele County, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday.
Department staff collected a live sample of the invasive insect, a highly destructive pest for ash trees, after a tree care professional reported several dying ash trees in Medford last week.
The bug's appearance between Owatonna and Faribault is a first for Steele County, which is now the 20th Minnesota county to go under full or partial quarantine to prevent its spread.
A quarantine means the agriculture department will limit movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. Minnesota, with more ash trees than any other state, is considered highly susceptible to emerald ash borer devastation.
“Know and look for signs of invasive pests; don't move firewood and other materials around that may transport these insects; and, report anything unusual to us at the MDA,” said Mark Abrahamson, director of the agriculture department’s plant protection division, in a release.
Ashley Steevens, the city of Mankato superintendent of parks and open spaces, said the city is realistic about the threat of ash trees. She told The Free Press recently that there's no more talk of eradication. “It’s a matter of when they reach Mankato.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.