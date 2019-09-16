NEW ULM — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed emerald ash borer in Brown County.
Because this is the first time the tree-killing insect has been identified in Brown County, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will be enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. This measure is necessary to reduce the risk of further spreading.
Emerald ash borer larvae were found by MDA staff after the department was contacted by a tree care professional who examined an ash tree on private property in New Ulm.
MDA then collected a sample for federal identification. That showed evidence of damage by the invasive species of insect.
Brown County is the 21st county in the state where emerald ash borers have been found.
“This is the third new county find in the past two months, with an EAB discovery in Nobles County the end of July and Steele County two weeks ago,” Mark Abrahamson, Director of MDA’s Plant Protection Division, said in a press release Monday.
“However, these finds are not a coincidence. This is one of the best times of years to notice dying and stressed ash trees. Look for signs like dieback from the top of the tree, new shoots or growth at the lower trunk, bark splitting, and extensive woodpecker damage, and report these symptoms to the MDA.”
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 35 states.
The insect will be the focus of an informational open house 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8 in Room B11 at the Brown County Law Enforcement Center, 15 S. Washington St. Experts will be on hand to provide attendees with information about identifying emerald ash borers as well as options available for dealing with the invasive insect.
The MDA is proposing to adopt adding Brown County to the state formal quarantine Nov. 14. The quarantine limits people from taking out of the county ash trees, limbs from the tree species and hardwood firewood.
Public input about a proposal that adds Brown County to the state formal quarantine will be accepted through Nov. 7.
The proposed quarantine language may be found at: www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Comments will be accepted at the Oct. 8 open house or by contacting Kimberly Thielen Cremers, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, 625 N. Robert St., St. Paul, MN 55155; emailed to: kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us ;or faxed to: (651) 201-6108.
