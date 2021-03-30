More information

Forester Randy Schindle will be at Memorial Park in St. Clair at 6 p.m. April 8 to show visitors how to identify ash trees and spots signs of emerald ash borer infestation and answer questions about the beetle.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will hold informational webinars next month. Dates have not yet been set.

More information about emerald ash borer also can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab and www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/terrestrialanimals/eab.

To report a suspected infestation, email arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or call 888-545-6684.