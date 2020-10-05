BELLE PLAINE — Infestations of live emerald ash borer larvae have been found in trees on both sides of the border for Sibley and Carver counties. This is the first time the insect has been identified in either county.
A tree care professional contacted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture after spotting several trees north of Belle Plaine with symptoms of infestation.
After MDA confirmed the insect's presence, an emergency quarantine was put in place to limit the transportation of firewood and ash material out of the counties. The action was taken to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
Sibley and Carver are the 24th and 25th in the state where the destructive invasive insect has been found. Earlier infestation confirmations in the Mankato area were for two Brown County locations at New Ulm and near Comfrey.
Virtual open houses are being planned for residents and tree care professionals in the two counties. The dates have not yet been determined.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. The invasive insect has been found in 35 states. Its was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is expected to have a major impact on the state.
Minnesota has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.
For more information, go to: www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
