JANESVILLE — Insect larvae samples collected from trees in Janesville have confirmed emerald ash borer is in Waseca County.
The confirmation prompted Minnesota Department of Agriculture to enact an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. The ag department issues quarantines for all counties known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing larvae.
A local Department of Natural Resources forester recently noticed woodpecker damage on several ash trees in Janesville and alerted the MDA.
The destructive insect, also called EAB, has been found in trees at sites in 32 counties, including Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Sibley counties.
EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. Its larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae. Woodpecker holes, like the ones spotted in Janesville by DNR staff, can be an indication of the presence of the insect.
Virtual informational meetings for Waseca County residents and tree care professionals are slated 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 19. The meetings will include brief presentations by experts from the MDA, followed by question-and-answer sessions.
To register to attend an informational meeting or for information on providing input on a proposal to add Waseca County to the state's formal quarantine, go to: www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
