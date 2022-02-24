NEW PRAGUE — Le Sueur County's first report of emerald ash borer was announced Thursday.
An infestation of the invasive insect species was found in a tree at a New Prague park on the south side of the Scott/Le Sueur County Line.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture staff collected samples of live EAB larvae from the tree a few weeks ago. After receiving confirmation of EAB in the tree, it was removed from Memorial Park by city crews.
MDA has enacted an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of Le Sueur County as a way to reduce the risk of the further spreading the tree-killing insect.
New Prague's city limits are in two counties, Scott and Le Sueur. Scott County is already under a quarantine enacted after EAB's presence within its borders was confirmed in 2015.
Virtual informational meetings for residents and tree care professionals are slated 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. March 15. During the meetings, experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.
To register to attend, go to: www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Members of the public also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Le Sueur County to the state formal quarantine. MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine through April 5. The proposed quarantine language can be found on MDA's website.
Public comments will be accepted during the virtual meeting or may be made in advance by contacting: Kimberly Thielen Cremers, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, 625 N. Robert St., St. Paul, MN 55155 or sending an email to: kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us.
EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. Larvae previously have been found within the region in trees at sites in Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Sibley counties.
