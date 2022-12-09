MANKATO — Emerald ash borer infestations have been found in three trees in two neighborhoods near Mankato's downtown area.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture's announcement Friday of evidence that the invasive insect species is here is the first confirmed report for Mankato.
Evidence of ash tree damage by the invasive species was discovered Wednesday near the intersections of Second and Warren streets and Record and Fulton streets by the MDA as part of a routine tree survey, said Justin Lundborg, natural resources specialist for Mankato.
The city will continue its efforts to remove 200 ash trees per year and to plant replacements that are not susceptible to EAB.
"And we will remove infested trees as we find them," Lundborg said.
The blue “X” of death has been spray-painted on many trees along Mankato boulevards, and those trees — many perfectly healthy — are experiencing the chain saw throughout this fall and winter.
The city is asking residents to remain on the lookout for signs of tree damage caused by EAB.
"Now it's actually easy to see damage; since the leaves have fallen. Just look for woodpeckers on trees at spots where the wood is blond colored," Lundborg said.
The insect is expected to take one in every six trees in Mankato in the next decade or so and leave hefty bills in the laps of homeowners with large ash trees.
A quarantine has been in place since March 2021 largely prohibiting the transportation of firewood outside Blue Earth County.
Earlier EAB damage has been confirmed in several locations throughout the region, including St. Clair. Along with Mankato, the city of North Mankato has also been removing ash trees as a preemptive measure.
Minnesota is highly susceptible to this invasive insect because it has about a billion ash trees — the most of any state in the nation.
MDA is encouraging Mankato residents to continue to watch for signs of EAB damage. The following information is useful when checking for EAB:
• Identify ash trees. EAB only feed on ash trees. Ash have branches that come off the trunk directly across from each other, known as opposite branching. On older trees, the bark is in a tight diamond-shaped pattern. Younger trees have relatively smooth bark.
• Look for woodpecker damage. Woodpeckers eat EAB larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of EAB.
• Check for bark cracks. EAB larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the S-shaped larval tunnels underneath.
• If a tree is believed to be infested with EAB, contact a tree care professional, Mankato's Lundborg, or the MDA at: reportapest@state.mn.us or 888-545-6684.
The biggest risk of spreading EAB comes from people unknowingly moving firewood or other ash products harboring larvae.
For more information and resources, go to the city of Mankato’s EAB webpage or call 387-8600.
