MANKATO — Dr. Brian Bartlett is among those on the front lines who’ve seen the worst of the pandemic, but he’s also seen how it has brought out the best in people.
“I’ve never seen such collaboration and unity as I did last year at this time. People were sharing information around the world. The boat was fully loaded to help our community,” said Bartlett, an emergency medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
“The challenging time was late March and April when we started seeing the national surge, and we certainly saw it in southern Minnesota. We were sorting through our use of PPE. It was scary — we had staff off with COVID and we were covering each other — but it was hard and you could sense fear.
“The team was learning everything about this as fast as we could. I’ve never seen anything like that in my career. There’s never been such a collaboration.”
Bartlett said the post-Thanksgiving surge was the other period of duress. “We were prepared, but we’d been in this pandemic nearly a year. People were tired, they were juggling school and work and children. It was like we were on mile 25 of a marathon and the surge hit, but we rallied and took care of our patients,” he said.
“People are tired of wearing masks and social distancing. We are by nature social animals. But by and large people did it, and it worked and we’re in a much better situation now because of it.”
Despite the unending stresses of the past year, Bartlett is hopeful.
“Now, it’s a beautiful day,” he said recently. “I’m tired as we all are and not just those of us in health care. But I feel a sense of hope and gratitude. Vaccine is the end of the tunnel. The vaccinations are working and I wish all my patients could have access to vaccine as quickly as possible. Logistically it’s one of the most challenging things in medicine, the distribution of vaccine on this scale.”
He said lower case numbers and a lower positivity rate recently is heartening. “But we have to keep running a marathon.”
Bartlett said health-care workers’ families have played a pivotal role.
“I have four children and a wonderful, supportive wife, and they have changed their lives so dramatically to support me at the hospital. Families have been very strong about supporting health-care workers.”
He said a constant fear among health workers is that they could bring the virus home. “There was a fear of bringing this home or bringing it to our parents or grandparents. That fear is still there, but it’s not as paralyzing as it once was.”
Bartlett said that while there’s a yearning to go back to the way things were, many things may never be the same.
He said the medical community will study whether they should continue with masking and other precautions and noted that all of the pandemic precautions likely contributed to an almost nonexistent flu season this year.
“We’ve had zero hospitalizations for influenza, and that’s unheard of. It’s never happened in modern history.”
And he said leveraging technology will continue. “One simple example is telemedicine. It’s cheaper, it’s easier and patients love it. We need to accelerate that. I think the day of calling and showing up at a (clinic) building is going away. But there still has to be that option for patients who need it.”
